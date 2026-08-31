Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-order timeline predicted

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Apple recentyl announced that its Apple Event will be held on September 9, 2026. The tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the iPhone Ultra at the event.

Ahead of the laucnh event, speculation have started rising about the iPhone 18 series launch and pre-order timelines.

Looking at the past event, Apple is expected to commence pre-orders for new iPhones on the Friday of the week they are announced. However, this year, the Friday after the event is September 11 and as it’s a US-based company, Apple is now rumored to alter its plans and actually start taking pre-orders for the new iPhones on September 12, which is a Saturday.

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The time of the pre-order start is also rumored to change, from 5AM PT normally, to midnight PT.

The Apple Watch Series 12 and other Apple decides that might launch on the September event might also go on pre-order at the same timeline.

However, multiple previous reports have suggested that the iPhone Ultra will arrive later than the Pro and Pro Max models, even though it may be unveiled at the same time. So its pre-orders may start at a later date.

Also Read: Apple schedules iPhone event for September 9