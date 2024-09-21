iPhone 17 series expected to have a better display as compared to the iPhone 16 series

Apple has just introduced the iPhone 16 series across the globe and the buyers have started to get their hands on the device. Well, leaks about the next Apple flagship series i.e. iPhone 17 series has surfaced on the internet. The leaks have revealed that the iPhone 17 series will be offered with better display as compared to the iPhone 16 series.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has mentioned that there will be significant upgrades on the next generation of iPhone series. Young has mentioned that that iPhone 17 will get 120 Hz refresh rate and an LTPO OLED panel. This means that the refresh rate will be down to very low rates (even 1Hz). This is a big thing for the iPhone non pro models because the higher refresh rate is restricted to the Pro models.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to get four devices i.e. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Slim will replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will get 120Hz and LTPO.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might get under display Face ID. This means that there will be only a single hole at the top of the display. The design will be quite similar to the Android smartphones from Google as well as Samsung. If Apple adopts an under display Face ID for its upcoming Pro devices, there might be no dynamic Island or a different dynamic island.

However, as we are quite far away from the launch of Apple iPhone 17 devices we need not worry about the rumour.