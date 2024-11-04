iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to get major display upgrade

The buzz around Apple iPhones never seems to end as we get to hear new information or rumours about the existing and the upcoming Apple products. A recent report has suggested revealed some important information about the next-generation of Apple iPhones-iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

According to latest rumours, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will receive some major display upgrades, making them different from their predecessors. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are tipped to feature ProMotion displays, like the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The Cupertino-based tech giant received criticism for not providing higher refresh rate support with the iPhone 16 standard models as they continue to remain stuck at 60Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, many budget Android devices now offer 120Hz displays.

It seems the company is planning to resolve this issue as recent reports from South Korea-based ETNews suggested that Apple will use LTPO technology across all four iPhone 17 models. That means they will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, Apple will buy panels from Samsung and LG for the iPhone 17 models, added the report.

What is LTPO technology and its benefits?

LTPO, which stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide technology, has become the standard not only among Android flagships but also in mid-range devices. The technology was first introduced in Apple smartphones with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, while the standard variants continued to feature 60Hz low-density polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels.

LTPO displays allow for a variable refresh rate depending on the task running on the screen, making them generally more power-efficient than their LTPS counterparts. Most Android LTPO panels support variable refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz, while the iPhone 13 Pro could go as low as 10Hz. Apple introduced support for refresh rates as low as 1Hz starting with the iPhone 14 Pro.

However, it remains unclear whether the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will support refresh rates down to 10Hz or 1Hz. In any case, the addition of a 120Hz LTPO panel will certainly work to further reduce the differentiation between Apple’s Pro and standard lineups.