iPhone 16 series banned in Indonesia, know why

The Indonesian government has imposed a ban on the use and sale of iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch 10 series devices in the country. This ban order came after the company failed to meet the promised investment commitments in the country. Previously, the Cupertino based tech giant has pledged to invest upwards of IDR 1.71 trillion ($109 million) in local R&D facilities.

As per the latest figures, Apple has invested IDR 1.48 trillion ($95 million) so far, which forced the Indonesian Ministry of Industry to block the issuing of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification for the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 devices.

State news agency Antara clarified that tourists and airline crew members are allowed to bring and use up to two iPhone 16 series devices in Indonesia but cannot sell those devices locally as that would violate the restrictions.

Indonesian law mandates that foreign companies need to provide 40% local content to operate in the country as part of the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) certification. The local government has three options for companies – manufacture products locally, develop software locally or set up R&D centers.