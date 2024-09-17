iPhone 16 Pro models battery replacement will cost 20% more than iPhone 16

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series models-iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max with promises of AI-integrated features. The device were introduced with premium price tags.

Now, the company has also raised the price of battery replacement for its latest premium smartphones. It is generally not cheap, now it will become even more expensive.

According to reports, the tech giant will charge 20% more to replace iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max batteries than for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

It deviates from the company’s usual practices. Apple charged same cost for the battery replacement for the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

With the price hike, the cost of the battery replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max has risen to $119(around Rs 9,970), while for the vanilla iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus it’s $99 (around Rs 8,293), which is the same as the amount for all four iPhone 15s and all iPhone 14s. However, the battery replacement cost for iPhone 13 series is at $89(around Rs 7,455).

Note that all the above mentioned prices are listed at Apple Store. However, fees at third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers might be different.

The iPhone 16 family will be available for purchase on stores from this coming Friday, which is on September 20.