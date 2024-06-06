iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max new leak reveals the exact dimensions of the devices

The new iPhone series will be launching across the globe in the second half of the year and if the latest leaks are to be believed, it will feature world’s thinnest screen bezels. This is applicable for the iPhone 16 Pro as well as iPhone 16 Pro Max. Today, new leaks about the two smartphones are out.

The iPhone 16 Pro will get dimensions of 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and the weight of the device is merely 194g. If we compare it to the iPhone 15 Pro, the device measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and the weight is 187g. This means that the iPhone 16 Pro will be larger than its predecessor. The same is applicable for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max which measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm.

When it comes to iPhone 16 Pro, the screen size will be 6.3” against 6.1” on the older model. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max gets a 6.9” screen as compared to the 6.7” on the older iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Speaking about the bezels of the smartphone, there has been a decrease in the bezel of the smartphone. The black part of its edge will be quite thin which means that the bezels are quite less. The iPhone 15 Pro gets 1.71mm bezel all-round while the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 1.55mm.When it comes to next generation of the iPhone series, the 16 Pro will get 1.2mm bezel while the 16 Pro will get 1.15mm for the 16 Pro Max.