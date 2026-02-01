iPhone 16 Plus price drops by Rs 23,000, check details

Advertisement

The price of the iPhone 16 Plus has dropped, finally making it favorable for customer and people who were waiting for this moment to buy the device with a huge discount of Rs 23,000.

The device was launched in the year 2024 with a very expensive price tag of Rs 89,900. Even with price fall following the laucnh of iPhone 17, it was still very expensive for some people.

However, with the recent price cut the device has become more affordable and accessible for the customers.

iPhone 16 Plus price drop

The iPhone 16 Plus was launched with a cost of Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant. The price of the same storage version of the iPhone 16 has now dropped to around Rs 71,000 with a direct discount of Rs 18,000. Moreover, with additional bank discounts the product price can be reduced even more by upto Rs 5,000. This brings down the price of the device around Rs. 66,000.

The discount is currently being offered by the Vijay Sales on it’s official website.

Specifications

Apple iPhone 16 plus comes with a large screen of 6.7-inch (17.00 cm) diagonal all-screen OLED Super Retina XDR display. It has a 4,674 mAh battery that offers exceptional battery life which can last more than a day, reportedly up to 27 hours.

It features a advanced dual camera system with a 48MP Fusion Main lens, and a 12MP 2x Telephoto sensor. It operates on iOS 26. It sports a USB-C Charging port.

It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It has got an plethora of features including faceId and many more.