iPhone 16 Plus now selling at its lowest price in India

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus is currently available at one of its lowest prices since launch in India, thanks to significant retailer discounts and bank offers. The price drop has made the large-screen iPhone model more attractive for buyers looking for a premium smartphone at a reduced cost.

The device was originally launched in India in September 2024 by Apple with a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant.

However, recent deals from major retailers have slashed the price by over Rs 18,000, bringing the effective price down to around Rs 71,890 for the base model.

Additional bank offers can reduce the price further. Some retailers are providing extra discounts of up to Rs 5,000 for customers using select credit cards from banks such as ICICI, Axis, or HDFC.

Price reductions on older iPhone models are common when newer models enter the market. After the launch of newer iPhones, retailers often introduce aggressive discounts to clear inventory and attract buyers looking for premium devices at lower prices.

As a result, the iPhone 16 Plus is now considered one of the best-value large-screen iPhones currently available.

With the current discounts, the iPhone 16 Plus is now nearly Rs 18,000 cheaper than its launch price, making it one of the most attractive deals for buyers who want a big-screen iPhone without paying the premium price of newer flagship models.

Tech analysts note that such deals typically appear during online sales or inventory clearance periods, meaning buyers interested in the phone may want to act quickly before prices change again.