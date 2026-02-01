iPhone 16 becomes world’s top-selling smartphone, beats low-cost phones in 2025

Advertisement

The iPhone 16 became the highest-selling smartphone in the world and India in 2025, indicating a high demand for high-end devices and the shift of consumerism towards high-end phones. Counterpoint Research data and industry reports indicate that the base iPhone 16 model was the most sold smartphone in both markets during the last year.

On a global scale, the iPhone 16 became the bestselling smartphone model globally, with cumulative sales outperforming any other phone. Apple, too, according to various market trackers, had 7 of the top 10 selling smartphone models in 2025, with Samsung devices taking the remaining slots of the top-selling charts, which highlights the supremacy of the two brands in the annual rankings.

In India, the smartphone purchasing behaviour saw a big shift in 2025 as the iPhone 16 base model took over the first position in the annual sales. Of roughly 154 million total smartphone shipments in India last year, the iPhone 16 accounted for about 6.16 million units sold, representing around 4 per cent of the market by volume. Its high performances were driven by the brand attractiveness of Apple, the rising use of EMI plans of financing model, which currently contributes approximately 60 per cent of premium smartphone purchases, and the exchange offers, which made the device more affordable to consumers.

The iPhone 16, which was released in September of 2024, sells at approximately 71,000 on the base model and has been among the first movers in terms of premiumisation in the Indian smartphone market, traditionally dominated by low-end and mid-end products.

Analysts observe that the performance of Apple in the global market, as well as in India, points to the greater trend of higher-end phones and to the reinvention of the robust ecosystem that Apple has built, its retail and financing approaches that are transforming the preferences of buyers.