iPhone 15 sees big price cut in India, effective cost drops close to Rs 50,000

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With new discounts, the iPhone 15 is now much cheaper in India and is sold at a lower price in the online retail stores.

At the time of release of the device in 2023, the minimum version with 128GB of storage cost Apple Rs 79,900. The selling price has, however, dropped to about Rs 54,000-55,000 with recent promotional offers on some e-commerce sites.

On further bank card discounts, the end price to some buyers can be dropped to about Rs 50,000-51,000, based on the deals at the time.

The retailers are also offering exchange benefits to the customers who trade in older smartphones, and this will lower the cost further. Moreover, they are trying to provide no-cost EMI plans to make the purchase more affordable.

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Such price cuts are usually done when new smartphone generations are being launched. Retailers usually give discounts on older models to increase sales and clearance.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 15 has flagship-tier features, which include:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

A16 Bionic processor

48-megapixel primary camera

Dynamic Island interface

USB-C charging port

All these features, in addition to the continued iOS software upgrades, make the device remain competitive in the premium smartphone segment despite the release of newer models.