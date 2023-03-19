Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature thinnest screen bezels to date

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly "break record" of the thinnest screen bezels to date.

Technology
By IANS 0
IPhone 15 Pro Max

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly “break record” of the thinnest screen bezels to date.

Tipster Ice Universe tweeted on Friday: “iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.iS22 and S23– 1.95mmiCEiPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm).”

Last week, the front glass videos of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones had leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.

Take a look

Airtel Unlimited 5G data offer: How to check the offer and activate it

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Also, the tech giant is expected to limit its display features — Always-On and ProMotion — to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

IANS 18361 news
You might also like
Technology

Apple’s foldable iPhone may protect itself from drops

Technology

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

Technology

Oppo Find N2 Flip sale live in India, Check offers, cashback and other benefits

Technology

Google Pixel Fold to cost less than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, check leaked prices

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7