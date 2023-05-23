iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max front design and display leak

The much anticipated Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in the second week of September. As usual, the most recent iPhone series has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors before its official release. The high-end pro variant of the iPhone 15 series may fully do away with physical buttons in favor of haptic ones for a “button-less” design, according to a previous leak report. Now, the display details and front design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max models have surfaced online.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen with nearly no bezels, according to reports. On the front, there will probably be two punch holes. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will succeed it, is expected to have a larger display with a potential size of 6.9 inches. According to the source, the iPhone of the following year would feature a narrower profile than prior Pro models, measuring 77.2 mm in width. As big displays don’t fit well in the hand, this will make it simpler for individuals to handle the phone in one hand. The successor to the 15 Pro Max could be 165 mm larger and is anticipated to be roughly 159.8 mm height.

The iPhone 15 lineup is supposed to arrive with a Dynamic Island and a USB-C port. The Pro models are said to get thinner bezels, a larger camera hump, and a periscope lens (for the iPhone 16 Pro Max). According to reports, the most costly model of the iPhone 15 series includes a periscope zoom lens with a 5x zoom capability. The lineup is also expected to offer battery improvements, and performance boosts. It will be offered with iOS 17, which will likely be launched at WWDC 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 series likely to be released in the second week of September. So, we will get more details in the near future.