iPhone 15 might be the phone you wait for, here goes the sneak-peak

The iPhone 14 series has been launched across the globe in September 2022. The new series include four devices including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series misses the mini model which its previous flagship series offered to the customers. Even though the hype around iPhone 14 has not settled down yet, there are speculations about iPhone 15 on the internet.

If the hype/ speculations around the iPhone 15 turn out to be true, it can be a game changer for the company. As reported by Forbes, the Apple iPhone 15 will be powered by upcoming X70 modem used by Qualcomm. For those who are unknown Apple has used Qualcomm modems in iPhone 12, 13 and 14. Qualcomm X55, X60 and X65 modems were used in iPhone 12, 13, and 14 respectively.

Apple might replace the lightning connector with the USB-C, revealed many rumors. This might come true due to pressure by European Union (EU). European Commission (the executive arm of EU) has asked smartphone manufacturers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging port by 2024. This means that Apple too has to make their devices future-proof.

The probability of the Apple iPhone 15 series not getting the Pro Max variant is also quite high, revealed some sources. The Pro Max model of the iPhone 15 series might be renamed as Ultra. The Dynamic Island feature which is currently available on the Pro models of iPhone 14 will be available for all models in the iPhone 15 told display industry analyst Ross Young. However, the displays of the standard iPhone 15 models will be equipped with LTPO display and not with a ProMotion display. The ProMotion display will be available for iPhone 15 high-end variants only, added Young.

On the price front, the iPhone 15 series will be more costly. Experts have assumed that the price of the smartphone will be more by $100 (Rs 8242 approx.) as it launches in 2023.

NB: All the information in the article are based on rumours and various industry sources. Take the info with a pinch of salt. The actual product might have different specifications.