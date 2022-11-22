iPhone 15 design leaked: Titanium chassis, rounded back with curved rear edges tipped

The design of the Apple iPhone 15 has been leaked ahead of its launch. The iPhone 14 successor could feature a new border design compared to previous models. The next-generation iPhone model is tipped to come with a backward curved side bezel instead of a flat one as on the iPhone 14 lineup.

The report has also revealed that Apple may use titanium instead of stainless steel with the iPhone 15. To be specific, the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series will likely feature a titanium frame, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get regular stainless steel frames.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro shared a post on Twitter that revealed that the iPhone 15 could adopt a new border design. The tipster said that the iPhone 15’s rear edges end will be curved instead of the squared edges like the previous generation models ( iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14). The Cupertino-based company will use titanium with the iPhone 15, unlike previous models that feature a stainless stell chassis, including the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

So if it’s true then the iPhone 15 Pro models are going to be costly as the titanium is more expensive than stainless steel. Apple could adopt a titanium frame on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to feature stainless steel frames.

The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch next year. The line up is likely to include the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to come equipped with Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip and 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the base iPhone 15 will carry the A16 Bionic chip, which is seen in the current iPhone 14 models.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that iPhone 15 lineup will have a button-less design and support for USB type-C charging. The high-end models in iPhone 15 series are rumoured to sport solid-state buttons instead of physical volume and power buttons. These buttons could be equipped with three Taptic Engine vibration motors to simulate the feeling of a click.