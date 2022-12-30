iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus launching in 2023, Prices expected to get cheaper than ever

Apple’s marketing strategy got a little altered with the model lineup this year. In order for the biggest display at a cheaper price, the company replaced the mini model with ‘Plus’ models. However, despite the new strategy, the iPhone 14 lineup has seemingly left the customers disappointed. Reportedly, Apple is carving out new ways to “re-evaluate how it treats pro and non-pro iPhones with the iPhone 15.”

Reports from trusted sources suggest that Apple is scrutinizing two potential options in order to make the new lineup a success. The tech giant might include similar features in an entire lineup so as to decrease vast differences. This comes with the thought of bringing inclusivity to all the iPhone 15 models. Apart from this, it is also being speculated that Apple is going to sell the iPhone 15 lineup at relatively lower price, making it much affordable. The base model of iPhone 14 is currently placed at a price of Rs 89,000.

The iPhone 15, after launch, is expected to be priced at Rs 79,900. This year, Apple did not bring about much changes in terms of specifications. The specs of iPhone 14 lineup remain pretty similar to the iPhone 13 lineup. This raised the curious concern in the market as to why would one go for a higher priced model with same specifications.

The iPhone 15 lineup launch in 2023 is expected to carry four different models in its basket. The models being the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Plus. If speculations are to be believed then the iPhone 15 is to be powered by A17 bionic chip. It is also likely to offer better battery and camera performance as well.