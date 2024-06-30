iPhone 14 Plus Discount: Here’s how you can buy the premium device for less than Rs 30,000

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 Plus with a new exciting deal that will make you buy it at a much cheaper price than you think. The iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a massive discount along with other offers that cuts down the price of the device below Rs 30,000.

The device comes with amazing features and is equipped with the same chip as the iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering the device at Rs 58,999 with a flat discount on its launch price. You can also avail additional Rs 4,000 discount by opting to make transaction with HDFC bank card.

With the bank discount, the price goes down to just Rs 54,999. The price drops down more by Rs 26,000 with the exchange offer of Flipkart. The e-commerce platform offers an exchange value of up to Rs 26,000 on iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. So, if you posses one then trade it for a new iPhone 14 Plus and get Rs 26,000 exchange value.

For example, a well-maintained iPhone 13 can fetch the full Rs 26,000 discount, bringing your final cost down to less than Rs 30,000. Note that the exchnage value depends entirely on model and condition of the phone. You also need to check whether the exchange offer is available in your area.

If you are lucky and get all the above mentioned deals then you can buy an iPhone 14 Plus by spending less than Rs 30,000, which is much cheaper in comparison to its launch price.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specs

The iPhone 14 Plus feature a large 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels, Ceramic Shield glass, which adds durability against drops and scratches. It has the A15 Bionic chip, 6 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB storage. It sports two 12-megapixel rear sensors and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the phone packs a 4352 mAh battery and supports fast charging. It’s also dust and water-resistant, making it a robust choice for everyday use.