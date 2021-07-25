Apple iPhone 13 likely to launch in September; May support 25W fast charge

Apple is like to launch the much-awaited iPhone 13 in the third week of September, an investment firm has reported. The iPhone 13 series is speculated to feature comprise four distinct models such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.

The Pro model smartphones in the upcoming series is said to have more storage space (up to 1TB) than the existing storage space.

Acoording to 9to5Mac, Wedbush Securities cited supply-chain sources has reported that the iPhone 13 launch timing would be “normal” and is expected to take place in the third week of September.

A California-headquartered investment firm has reported that the all the phones of the iPhone 13 lineup would feature the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology.

However, a recent report by market research firm TrendForce presumed that LiDAR sensors would be limited to the Pro models in the series.

Apple is also said to upgrade the augmented reality (AR) experiences by offering LiDAR scanners for its 2021 iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to benefit from LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.

Recent reports has suggested that iPhone 13 series could come with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and would come with an Apple Watch-like Always-on display. The might be offered in two new colour options that is Pearl and Sunset Gold.

The iPhone 13 may support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, compared to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which only supports fast charging at up to 20W, media reported.

However, Apple has not announced any information about the iPhone 13 series officially yet.