iPhone 13 gets massive discount of Rs 33,000 on Flipkart; Know how the deal works

Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series in India and other markets at a launch event on September 7. Apple typically slashes the price of older iPhones right when it announces the new iPhones, but there is still some time for that.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming iPhone lineup, the iPhone 13 has received a price cut and is available at the lowest ever price on Flipkart.

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 device with a discount of 17 per cent and other offers including exchange deals. With all the discounts and exchange offer the price of the iPhone 13 has been decreased by almost Rs 33,00 on the 128GB variant on the e-commerce site. Interested users can purchase the device for as low as Rs 46,999 instead of Rs 79,990.

Apple iPhone 13 Flipkart offer

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart against its original price of Rs 79,900 in India. That means it is getting a discount of Rs 13,901 on Flipkart, which is the best deal you can get right now. Furthermore, customers can avail an exchange offer that will allow users to get up to Rs 19,000 off when purchasing the iPhone 13.

With the maximum exchange value of Rs 19,000, the price of the iPhone 13 will drop to Rs 46,999. However, note that the exchange value of old phones vary as per their model and current condition. You should check the exchange value of your old smartphone before making the purchase.

Additionally, customers with an HDFC Bank credit card can get an additional Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 13. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card owners can get an unlimited cashback of 5 percent, which is around Rs 2,349. With this, the price of the iPhone 13 will be down to as low Rs 46,999.

If we add all the discounts, bank and exchange offers then the total discount amount reaches up to Rs 33,000. This means that you will be getting the iPhone 13 with a massive discount of upo to Rs 33,000 and a low price of Rs 46,999.

So, if you are thinking of buying the device anytime now, then you should hurry before it goes out of stock.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to scrap the ‘iPhone mini’ model for the iPhone 14 series this year. Instead, Apple will reportedly introduce the iPhone 14 Max with a larger screen alongside the vanilla iPhone 14. The upcoming lineup will also include the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max this year.