Apple Iphone 12
Photo: T3

iPhone 12 base storage may start from 128GB

By IANS

San Francisco: Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming lineup will start with 128GB of storage.

This would be twice as much base storage as the 64GB that iPhone maker has offered for the last three years, according to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider.

Apple has increased the base storage capacity of its newest iPhones over the years, going from 16GB to 32GB with the iPhone 7 and from 32GB to 64GB with the iPhone 8 lineup, and iPhone X.

Prosser, who correctly reported the release date of the iPhone SE said that 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Prosser has claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser.

There will be two ‘pro’ iPhone 12 models as well.

