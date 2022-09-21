iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 gets massive price cuts on Amazon

Amazon is offering huge price cuts on iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 ahead of its Great Indian Festive sale that is set to begin from September 23. The prices of the Apple iPhones has reduced by a significant amount on the e-commerce site.

iPhone 11 discount on Amazon

Amazon has listed the 64GB storage option of the black and product red colour variants of iPhone 11 for Rs 41,990 instead of the original price of Rs 49,990. The price of the White colour variant with 128GB storage has also been slashed from Rs 54,900 to Rs 48,990. Furthermore, customers can save up to Rs 14,850 on the phone if they opt for the exchange offer.

iPhone 12 discount on Amazon

The black colour variant 64GB model of the Apple iPhone 12 is available at a discounted cost of Rs 52,900 instead of Rs 65,900 on Amazon. Currently, Amazon is offering a discount of 15 percent on the phone that brings down the price of the black colour model of 128GB storage option to Rs 54,900. The white colour variant is also selling at Rs 59,490 instead of Rs 64,900. Buyers can also get a further discount by opting for the Exchange offer while buying the phones.

iPhone 13 discount on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted rate of 65,900 instead of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB colour model. The iPhone 13 Pro is also available for buying at a discounted price of Rs 1,14,900. This price is for the 256GB model.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has also announced heavy discounts on iPhones during its upcoming Big Billion Days sale 2022 that will start on the same day as Amazon. Flipkart has teased to sell the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 at Rs 49,990 instead of Rs 69,900 during the sale. Customers can get an additional discount under the exchange offer and 10 per cent discount on transactions with ICICI and Axis bank credit card.

