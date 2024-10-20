iPad Mini (2024) offers 8GB of RAM, latest Geekbench listing proves it

The latest iPad Mini (2024) that launched recently across multiple markets including India will be supporting Apple Intelligence. It will be available with iPadOS 18.1. Well, according to the latest Geekbench listing, the iPad Mini offers 8GB of RAM and it seems like a system requirement to run Apple Intelligence.

The iPad Mini (2024) appeared as iPad 16, 2 and has a single-core score of 2817 and multi-core score of 6982. The scores are quite similar to that iPhone 15 Pro and the IPhone 15 Pro Max. The common factor is the presence of Apple A17 Pro chipset. However, the A17 Pro on the iPad Mini 2024 gets one less GPU core than SoC found on iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPad Mini (2024)

Apple iPad mini 2024 gets 8.3-liquid retina IPS LCD and resolution of 1488 x 2266 pixels. The aspect ratio is 3:2 aspect ratio and the refresh rate is 60Hz. We do not get ProMotion display and rear camera is a 12MP camera. The front camera is a 12MP camera. The pair of cameras is the same ones as offered in the previous generation of Apple iPad mini. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2 port, and support for Apple Pencil Pro.

The base variant for the Apple iPad mini 2024 starts at 128GB instead of 64GB.

The starting price of the iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi version is Rs 49,900 (128GB) while the starting price of the iPad mini (2024) cellular version is Rs 64,900 (128GB).