iOS 27 adds new scam detection feature to protect iphone users

Advertisement

Apple’s new Impersonation Risk Detection feature can identify signs of active social-engineering scams before users make payments or change sensitive account information.

The feature analyses information about the device and Apple Account to generate a risk assessment when a supported app detects a potentially sensitive action, such as making a payment or changing a password.

The risk level can be classified as Unknown, Medium or High.

Apps supporting the feature can use the assessment to show a warning, ask users to verify their identity or introduce an additional delay before allowing the action.

Advertisement

Apple says the underlying information used to generate the assessment is not shared with the requesting app.

The feature is available only in compatible third-party apps and can be enabled through Settings > Privacy & Security > Impersonation Risk Detection > Share with App Developers.

Apple says the system is designed with privacy protections, with key behavioural information analysed on-device and the apps receiving only the resulting risk signal.