iOS 18.2 is expected to bring lots of exciting features including ChatGPT integrated Siri

Technology giant Apple had promised a lot of features for its users in the iOS 18 but many features have been missing. The expected features have not arrived in iOS 18.0 as well as iOS 18.1. However, these features are expected to be available in the iOS 18.2 and the update will be available in the later phase of this year.

As the .2 updates of iOS have been released in December for the last couple of years and we can expect the iOS 18.2 during the end of this year. We have mentioned some features that are expected to be present in the upcoming update.

Choosing new default browser in EU

With this update, the company will offer its users an option to select a default browser. This update might pop up once a year or while you are setting a new device. For example, if you do not like the default Safari browser, you can choose third-party browser. If the browser is already available on your device, it will appear on your Dock. However, if the browser is not present on your phone, it will start downloading.

Support for Robot vacuum cleaner

Apple has hinted that it will allow users to fully control robot vacuums later this year. Through the Home app users will be able to control the core features of robot vacuum cleaners. Users will also be able to control features like power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, charge status, and much more.

Siri with ChatGPT support

The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook had mentioned in the company’s last earnings call that the ChatGPT integration will be arriving by the end of this year. The company is also investing in OpenAI’s next round of funding and this shows its support to the latter.

Genmoji

The Genmoji was shown at WWDC way back in June. Even though the leaks about the feature are less, it is likely that the feature will be available during the latter part of this year.

Refreshed Mail app

The refreshed Mail app will offer new design as well as categorization. The official website of the company has revealed that the new mail app will be available later this year.