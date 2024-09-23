iOS 18.1 public beta arrives with Apple Intelligence: Know how to download

Apple is set to release the Apple Intelligence through a software update at a later date. Earlier, it was expected to arrive with the latest iPhone 16 series. However, the Apple AI intelligence was not released on that day. Now, some users are in dilema on whether they should get the Apple intelligence as often times the product in development phase comes ladden with bugs and other issues.

However, if you are eager to try out the Apple Intelligence features then here is some good news for you. Apple has just released the iOS 18.1 update that will make it possible for you to enjoy the Apple intelligence without having to the install the buggy developer beta on your iPhone.

Eligible iPhone users can download and install the iOS 18.1 update with Apple Intelligence now. In general, the public beta has less bugs and glitches as it has a more stable build. You can use it as the stable build.

Meanwhile, the stable build is expected to release in the next few weeks.

The latest iPhone 16 series or iPhone 15 Pro series devices are eligible to get to the iOS 18.1 public beta. They can install the update and experience new Siri, writing tools, on-device image generation capabilities, and more with Apple Intelligence.

First you need to sign in for the iOS beta program with the Apple ID that’s used on the iPhone. Then You can find the iOS 18.1 public beta by heading to General > Software update > Beta Updates. There you can find the iOS 18 public beta and enable it.

Apple Intelligence is also available for eligible Macs and iPads, powered by an M series chip, via the iPadOS 18.1 public beta and macOS 15.1 public beta.

