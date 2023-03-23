iOS 17 Update to bring important changes on Apple iPhones, know what to expect

Apple is going to introduce the next generation of iOS 17 very soon. The tech giant will most probably announce iOS 17 in June at the WWDC event. However, the launch of the iOS 17 is expected to be made alongside the launch of iPhone 15 series during the later part of the year. The recent updates from Apple have focused on problems revolving around crash detection and home architecture.

There have been many rumors about the iOS 17 update and we have pointed out certain features that are expected to be offered in the update.

Improved Siri

There might be the presence of an improved version of Siri that relies on AI tools. This will help users to find answers to complicated questions in an easier way. Apple will not want to lag behind Google and Microsoft in terms of using AI for search. Various reports suggest that the company is working on a language model to improve the accuracy of the voice assistant.

Notification changes

The notifications on the iOS 17 will likely be offered with an update too. The users might get an option for faster replies, better animations as well as fewer notifications. However, more or less the improvements in the notification are not expected to be drastic over the current generation.

Rich Communication Service (RCS)

The Rich Communication Service (RCS) is already present on Android phones. The RCS support might be added in the Apple iOS 17. This will turn basic SMS messengers into modern messenger apps like Facebook or iMessage. There is no provision of reading receipts, sending large files and many more features on the modern iPhones.

We have listed down devices that will receive the latest iOS 17. The devices include iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2022/ 2020).

However, the models which will not get the iOS 17 include iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.