iOS 16.5.1 rolls out with fixes for zero-day security flaws and new macOS, iPadOS and watchOS updates

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.5.1 to negligible iPhone models. The latest iOS update has brought important fixes for zero-day vulnerability that was reportedly able to give access to attacker to infect and install spyware on an iPhone via iMessage.

The latest update has also issued a fix for the bug that prevented charging with Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter accessory. Apart from this, the tech giant has introduced updates to iPadOS 16.5.1, macOS 13.4.1, and watchOS 9.5.2, with security and bug fixes.

Apple fixes zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple has introduced fixes for the zero-day (previously unknown) vulnerabilities that were reported on iOS 15.7.77 and iOS 16.5.1. Security firm Kaspersky revealed that zero-day vulnerabilities are related to the operating system’s kernel and the WebKit engine that powers its Safari browser. This vulnerability of kernel security could allow attackers to install “Triangulation” spyware on an iPhone. The vulnerabilities were discovered by Kaspersky’s Georgy Kucherin, Leonid Bezvershenko, and Boris Larin as well as an unnamed researcher.

How do the zero-day vulnerabilities attack iPhones?

The attackers send an iMessage with a malicious attachment to infect an iPhone. It stays in the device’s RAM and infects it. But, if the device was rebooted or 30 days had elapsed then the spyware would be removed from memory. Then the attacker would have to send another maliciously crafted attachment via iMessage in order to reinfect the device. The company first revealed details of the security flaw earlier this month.

Apple has stated that the security flaws have been fixed with the new update. The OS 16.5.1, iOS 15.7.7, iPadOS 16.5.1 or iPadOS 15.7.7. have fixed the issue on iPhone and iPad. Meanwhile, Mac owners can update to macOS 13.4.1, macOS 12.6.7 or macOS 11.7.8 to remain protected from the security flaw, while Apple Watch users will have to install the watchOS 9.5.2 or watchOS 8.8.1 updates.

Apart from this, the iOS 16.5.1 update also comes with a fix for a bug introduced with the iOS 16.5 update that was rolled out last month. This update will fix the issue regarding the harging functionality of the Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter after it gets installed.

Users can head over to the Settings app on their iPhone and tap on General > Software Update > Download and Install in order to download and install the latest software update.