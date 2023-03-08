International Women’s Day 2023: Affordable smartwatches that can be gifted to special ones

International Women’s Day is globally celebrated on March 8 globally. This day is meant to uphold women’s achievements, Women’s gender equality and recognise her rights. If you have someone in your life, who is special to you in any way, you can thank her by a token of appreciation. Smartwatches can be quite effective and practical as a gift.

We have listed down some smartwatches which are budget friendly and can be quite useful as a gift on this special day.

Noise Icon Buzz BT

The smartwatch offers a 1.69 TFT LCD display with Bluetooth calling, in-built games, voice assistance (AI voice assistance), noise health suite, weather report and up to 7-day battery backup. The battery runtime of the smartwatch is up to 7 days. Some key features include 100+ watch faces, IP67 Waterproof, step count, heart rate monitor and other fitness features.

The battery runtime of the smartwatch is up to 7 days. The price of the smartwatch is Rs 1799 on Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Ninja

The Fire-Boltt Ninja offers 1.69 HD display with 2.5D curved glass with 240*280 pixel high resolution. The Bluetooth calling feature allows users to receive and take calls on the go. There is also a presence of 120 sports mode. Key features of the smartwatch include SpO2, heart rate tracker, social app notifications reminder and a battery runtime of up to 5 days.

The price of the smartwatch is Rs 1799 on Flipkart.

Boult Drift

The Boult Drift smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling with dedicated speaker and mic, 1.69 HD screen, SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor, 24*7 Heart Rate Monitor, Female Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Drink Water Reminder etc.

The smartwatch also offers 140+ Cloud-based Watch faces, 60 Sports Modes, fast charging, battery runtime up to 10 days and much more.

Boult Drift smartwatch currently costs Rs 1499 on Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Talk

The smartwatch offers a 1.28 3D HD display and offers Bluetooth calling directly from the watch. Some of the key features of the watch include SPO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate moniter, Sedentary Reminder, notification to apps, 30 Days Standby Mode etc. The company claims the battery runtime of the smartwatch is up to 10 days.

The price of the Fire-Boltt Talk is Rs 1799 on Flipkart.

Boat Storm Call

The Boat Storm Call offers a 1.69 inch HD display with 550 nits brightness. Users get Bluetooth calling features along with a dial pad. Users get 150+ Watch Faces along with Heart Rate sensor, IP68 rating and SpO2 monitoring. The battery runtime is up to 10 days.

The smartwatch is currently priced at Rs 1799 on Flipkart.