Intel hires Tim McDonough as Vice President, GM of client computing business

San Francisco: Business-to-business marketing veteran Tim McDonough has joined Intel as the Vice President and General Manager of marketing for consumer and business PCs.

Prior to joining Intel, McDonough worked in organisations like Unity Technologies, Innovid, Forcepoint LLC, Qualcomm and Microsoft.

“Today, the PC has expanded beyond the device where we work or game. It’s where we meet our friends, visit the doctor, work out, and even worship,” McDonough wrote in a LinkedIn post on Friday, announcing his new appointment.

“I’m excited to have joined the talented team at Intel that is working on a new generation of devices that will reset expectations. I can’t wait to share them with you…,” he added.

As Senior Vice President, Global Corporate and Product Marketing at Qualcomm, McDonough marketed products that included semiconductors, software, and IP licensing.

During his stint at Microsoft spanning about five years, McDonough served in various marketing leadership roles and also led a commercial marketing team to act as a VC within the Microsoft Research Group, according to McDonough’s LinkedIn profile.