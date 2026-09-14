Instagram’s new feature let’s users add tagged posts to their profile grid

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Instagram has rolled out a new feature globally that allows users to add posts they are tagged in directly to their main profile grid. With this feature, the users can showcase group photos, collaborations, or other posts without having to upload them themselves.

Until now, posts that you’re tagged in appear in the dedicated Tagged section of your profile, but they would not be part of your main grid. With the new option, users can choose which tagged posts deserve a spot alongside their own uploads.

How to add tagged posts to your Instagram grid

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You can add a tagged post to the main profile grid by using the feature in three ways. Users can directly a tagged post to the main profile grid from the DM notification they receive when someone tags them. You can do so by going to the three-dot menu on a tagged post, or by pressing and holding a post from the Tagged tab.

Then the added post can be seen on the main profile grid in reverse-chronological order by default. However, users who have rearranged their grid can continue to maintain their preferred layout.

In addition, Instagram also allows users to remove the tagged post from the main grid at any time without deleting the original post or removing it from the Tagged section.