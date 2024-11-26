Instagram live location sharing feature introduced for users, know how to use it

Social networking service Instagram has added a new feature which is likely to increase its efficiency. The feature is something that is already present in the WhatsApp app (which is also offered by Meta). The new live location-sharing feature on Instagram can be done through DM in selected countries. The live location sent by the user works up to one hour at a time.

An Instagram can share his location through a DM to another user on the platform. This can also be done in a group chat. The people who are in the chats you shared can see your live location and they can’t forward your location to other chats. In order to remind you that you are sharing your live location, there will be an indicator at the top of the chat. The moment you are sure that you no longer need to share your live location; you can simply turn it off. This is applicable even if it is not an hour.

Instagram also offers 17 new sticker packs and more than 300 new stickers in order to share in the DMs. This will make sharing emotion on the platform easier. The users can mark stickers as favourite so that they you can use them again. The names across DMs can also be customized and users can add a nickname for their friends as well as themselves.

Users are free to change their nickname at any point of time. They can also change their nickname within a chat. Users should keep it in mind that they only have the power to change their own nickname.