Instagram launches ‘First Draft’ to make reels editing easier

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Instagram has also launched a new feature known as First Draft. This feature makes it quicker for creators to edit reels.

It can automatically detect breaks in silences, dead air and any uninteresting parts of a video clip and then shorten the clip to create a roughly assembled, first version of the reel.

Creators can choose to further edit the reel or post it as it is.

First Draft will combine multiple video clips which allow users to build montages and can be used on different types of formats, including talking head videos, talking about. And day-in-the-life.

The purpose of this tool is to encourage users to just jump in and get over the first edit phase as opposed to starting the editing process completely from scratch.

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The First Draft edits that are made are reversible. Users can reorder the videos, delete or adjust the edits and even restart the process all over again.

The new capability has started to roll out to iPhone users and can be reached by choosing one or more clips in your Instagram Reels and clicking “First Draft.”

It also appears after recording a clip using Instagram’s own camera. Instagram hasn’t commented on when the ability will launch for Android devices.

Today’s update follows a trend of the app incorporating more video editing into the platform itself, instead of relying on other apps to do so.