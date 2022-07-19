Instagram faces outage again, users complain on Twitter

New Delhi: Instagram has reportedly again faced an outage since Monday night, according to several users who complained on Twitter.

Users of the photo and video sharing app took to Twitter #instagramdown was trending on the platform.

“Instagram is down again @Meta and @instagram what’s this?? #instagramdown,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Instagram is not working since yesterday night and today… It is totally blank.”

“@instagram, your search feature is getting worse and worse everyday…along with every feature.”

Users have also complained of constant outages and glitches on the app in the past week.

“@instagram the app keeps crashing when I try to open it. Goes back to my phone’s home screen. Read people having this problem since July 12th,” a user said on Twitter.

“I can’t search for anything on IG, so I came here to see if it was down and it looks to me, it’s been happening for days,” added another.