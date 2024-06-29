Instagram down once again: Reels not working, Users complain on X

Instagram users have flocked to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about that the picture/video sharing app chatting app is not working properly today. Some users shared that they were unable to watch the Insta Reels due to this problem. The users have revealed that there Feed page is filled with pictures of cars and natural views.

Meanwhile, Meta has not replied to any of the users queries yet.

Taking to X platform, one Insta users wrote, “Instagram is down for the millionth time fellas.” Another user also inquired if the Meta-owned app is not working for others as well. She wrote, “Ran to twitter as soon as my IG kept on doing this… is your instagram down too?”

Meanwhile, another user said that instead of showing memes the feed page is filled with pictures of cars and views of nature. The comments reads, “why’s my instagram feed page all some nature views and oceans all of a sudden, what happened to my memes.”

Many other Instagram users has also the same doubts about the app, they complained that they were unable to upload pictures and videos as the app is opening and showing error messages.

