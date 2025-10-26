Instagram now let’s you watch Reels history

Advertisement

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will show users their watch history of Reels. This will be helpful for users as they can go back to the Reels that caught your attention but you lose it sue to an accidental swipe or app refresh.

The feature lets you sort by newest to oldest or vice versa. You can also chose to watch history of a specific date or date range. The feature will filter the reels according to the time set. Moreover, users will also be allowed to remove Reels from your watch history if you’d like to. You can find it on Instagram under Settings > Your activity > Watch history.

Instgram rival TikTok already has this feature for some time. Like TikTok, the app will now let users watch History by date, the past week or month, or a specific date range. Moreover, Instagram’s Watch History shows the videos in a sorted manner in chronological or reverse chronological order, or by author. This is not available in TikTok.

Instagram says the feature was highly requested among users. Before this, users had found workarounds to recover lost videos, such as downloading their data from the app and sifting through it to retrieve their watch history. The feature makes the process of finding lost videos a lot simpler and gets rid of the need for these sorts of workarounds. Plus, it brings the Instagram Reels viewing experience on par with TikTok’s.

Since its launch as a TikTok clone, Meta has been building out Instagram Reels with features that are already available on the popular short-form app. Most recently, Instagram started allowing creators to connect multiple reels in a series and launched support for Picture-in-Picture viewing, both of which are already available on TikTok.