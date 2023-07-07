Infinix Zerobook 13 laptop with 13th Generation Intel processor launched in India

Infinix Zerobook 13 laptop has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 51,990. The laptop is offered with an Intel Core i5/i7/i9 processor. Sale of the laptop series will start from July 11th on Flipkart. In terms of storage the laptop offers 1TB of storage while the RAM offered on the device is 32GB.

Infinix Zerobook 13 specs

The laptop is offered with thin, light metal body with a meteoric phase design. The display is a 15.6-inch vivid full HD display with 1920×1080 resolution. It offers 400nits of maximum brightness and 100% sRGB color reproduction.

In terms of processors, we get 13th generation Intel Core H-series processor with i9, i7 and i5. The processor is equipped with integrated 96EU Iris Xe Graphics card. In terms of storage we get PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1 TB. When it comes to RAM, we get 16GB/32GB storage. The devices are offered with Eco, Balance, and Over boost modes.

The connectivity options include SD slot, 3.5 mm earphone slot, USB 3.0, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi with 6Ghz support and much more. In terms of audio we get quad array balanced audio with multiple speakers. The camera offered on the laptop is AI Beauty cam. The fingerprint sensor is present in the power key button. The battery present on the laptop is 70Wh and offers 10 hours of full HD video playback. When it comes to charging we get a hyper 100 Watt Type C charger which can fully charge in 2 hours. The device also gets ICE Storm 2.0 upgraded Dual-tan Cooling System.

Variants and price