Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo launched with Periscope lens: Check price, specs

Infinix has launched three new camera focused smartphones– Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X. The new phones come with a periscope lens that is paired with the company’s proprietary Galileo Algorithm Engine.

All the three smartphones are equipped with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom to capture moon shots.

The new Infinix Zero X series features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual selfie flash as well as 45W fast charging.

The company also announced the launch of its XE20 and XE25 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo.

The company is yet to release details about the launch of the Infinix Zero X series in India.

Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo price, availability

The company has not revealed the price of the nfinix Zero X, Infinix Zero X Pro, and Infinix Zero X Neo yet.

However, GSMArena have reported that the price of the smartphones’ should be around $300 (around Rs 22,100).

The Infinix Zero X will be available in Nebula Black and Starry Silver colour options, while the Infinix Zero X Pro will get Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown shades.

On the other hand, the Infinix Zero X Neo will be made available in three colours–Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue.

Infinix Zero X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 3GB of Extended RAM.

The phone comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Infinix Zero X is packed with a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, another an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 60x periscope lens along with a LED flash. The device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The camera setup is also paired with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The phone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top . The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity options of the Infinix Zero X include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.06×75.69×7.8mm.

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

The Infinix Zero X Pro has the similar display and chipset specifications as the Infinix Zero X. The phone comes with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options

It also features the same triple rear camera setup. However, the camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, rather than the 64-megapixel sensor seen on the Zero X model.

But it has the same 16-megapixel selfie camera as the Zero X. Infinix Zero X Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero X Pro are the same as those on the Infinix Zero X. Both Zero X Pro and Zero X also have identical dimensions.

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero X Neo runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top.

The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1,080×2,460 pixels resolution. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G95 SoC that is available on previous models. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Zero X Neo sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a periscope lens.

Like the other to phones, it also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with dual LED flash.

The Infinix Zero X Neo also has the connectivity options as the Zero X. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It measures 168.42×76.45×8.77mm.