Infinix Zero Ultra with curved AMOLED display launched in India at Rs 29,999

Infinix has launched its new premium smartphone- Infinix Zero Ultra in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 29,999. The smartphone offers Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor, 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and 200MP OIS camera. The sale of the smartphone will start from December 25 on Flipkart.

Key Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra offers a Full HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display (6.8 inch) with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 Pixels. The refresh rate offered on the smartphone is 120Hz and the aspect ratio of 20:9.

In terms of processor, a Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor powers the device and is paired with 8GB of RAM. The onboard storage on the device is 256GB and it can be expanded up to 2TB. The battery of the device is 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer and it supports fast charging too. It can be fully charged in just 12 minutes through the 180W Thunder Charger. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in 4 minutes.

The smartphone supports dual SIM and supports micro SD memory card too. Users can expand the memory by using a micro SD card up to 2 TB.

The rear camera on the smartphone is a triple camera setup. While the primary camera is a 200MP camera, the other cameras are 13MP and a 2MP camera. The secondary camera is a 32MP front camera.

Connectivity features on the smartphone include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, 5G support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, etc. The sensors on the device include G Sensor, E-Compass, L Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor etc.

Users get XOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. However, the company has not revealed its plans for the Android 13 update. The colours available for the device are Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colours.