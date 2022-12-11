Infinix Zero Ultra to launch this December, to offer a 200MP camera with 180W fast charging

Infinix Zero Ultra is expected to launch very soon in India and it has been revealed by Flipkart. The key specifications of the Infinix Zero Ultra include curved screen, 180W fast charging, 200MP camera and much more. We expect the smartphone to have a premium price tag as the specifications are quite good.

Infinix Zero Ultra offers 6.8-inch FullHD+ curved AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz .The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 920 SoC which will be paired with a 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Storage can be increased on the device through a microSD card. The device will get Mali G68 GPU. The Infinix Zero Ultra is expected to offer Android 12 based XOS 12 out of the box. The smartphone will be offered in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour variants.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Zero Ultra offers a 200MP primary camera at the rear. The camera offers OIS too. The other cameras are 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the device gets 32MP camera which is housed in a punch hole. The fingerprint reader is placed on the display itself.

The device packs a 4500mAh battery along with an 180W Thunder Charge fast charging support. The company claims that the device can be charged 100% in a matter of just 12 minutes.

The Infinix Zero Ultra is expected to launch on December 20.