Infinix Zero Flip to launch in India on October 17: Expected specifications

Infinix has revealed the launch date for its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone in India. Called as the Infinix Zero Flip, the smartphone is will be launched in India on October 17, 2024. The device made its global debut last month. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and features a 6.9-inch inner screen along with a 3.64-inch cover display.

Check other information about the device below:

Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date



The company has made a microsite for the smartphone launch in India. the company has revealed that the device will be launched in the country on October 17. The global model of the device comes in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways.

The price, and other details of the device will soon be revealed at the launch event.

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero Flip will likely carry similar specifications as the model launched in global markets.

So we can expect it to be packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and Android 14 based XOS 14 operating system on it. The company says it will receive two OS upgrades (up to Android 16).

The Infinix Zero Flip features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary AMOLED screen for cover measures 3.64-inch and also supports 120Hz refresh rate, according to the company.

It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the inner display is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera. Both the inner and outer cameras support 4K video recording. It also allows GoPro integration.

The Infinix Zero Flip has dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL and packs a 4,720mAh battery that can be charged at 70W using the included charging adapter.