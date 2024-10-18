Infinix Zero Flip makes its debut in India, Know details here

Infinix Zero Flip has been launched in India and the smartphone is the company’s first foldable smartphone. The device was unveiled last month by the company.

The Infinix Zero Flip foldable smartphone is offered in Blossom Glow as well as Rock Black in a single variant. The device is offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The price of the device is Rs 54,999 but buyers can get it for Rs 49,999 (special launch price). The sales of the smartphone will start on October 24 via Flipkart.

The Infinix Zero Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and it runs on the Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box. The company has offered a promise for OS upgrades up to Android 16. The company will offer three years of security updates on the Infinix Zero Flip.

The foldable smartphone offers a 6.9″ FullHD+ LTPO AMOLED folding display. The display will offer 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1400 nits. The device’s cover display is 3.64” diagonally and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The display resolution is 1066×1056 pixel resolution. It is an AMOLED panel that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1100 nits peak brightness.

Infinix Zero Flip gets two 50MP cameras at the rear along with a 50MP selfie camera. The primary rear camera along with selfie camera can record 4K videos at 60 FPS.

Other important features on the Infinix Zero Flip include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, NFC and much more. The device gets a 4720 mAh battery with 70W wired charging support. It also supports 10W reverse wired support.