Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch on January 31 in India, offers 12th Gen intel Core i9 processor

Infinix will launch its next laptop in the Indian market on January 31 and it will be the Infinix Zero Book Ultra. The Infinix Zero Book Ultra is offered with upto 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and can be opted as a premium laptop. Apart from the Core i9 processor, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra gets Core i5 as well as Core i7 processor options. The laptop can be purchased on Flipkart after the launch.

Specifications

RAM, Storage, and Modes

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra gets a 15.6-inch full HD display (1920*1080) and supports 400 nits of brightness. The laptop gets up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB 4.0 SSD storage. Additionally, it gets one SSD slot for storage expansion. Users can opt for 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD configuration too. A wide variety of processors (i5, i7, i9) can be opted by the users. The 96EU Iris Xe Graphics can help in multitasking, performance as well as high-quality streaming.

An ICE STORM 2.0 dual-fan cooling system ensures that there is more air intake and reduced noise caused by the high-speed operation. While the thickness of the laptop is 16.9mm while the weight is 1.8kg.

The company (Infinix) has introduced a switch in the laptop and it will overboost the performance. The switch can be used to toggle between various modes- Eco, Bal as well as Overboost. The switch is placed on the side of the laptop.

Battery and Camera

The laptop gets a 70Whr battery unit and supports 100W fast charging too. The laptop can be fully charged in a time frame of two hours. Users can get up to 10 hours of 1080p video playing on a full charge.

The webcam on the laptop offers AI beauty cam, face tracking, AI noise reduction and background blur features.

Connectivity

When it comes to connectivity users get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-A 3.0 port (2), USB Type-C, HDMI 1.4, 3.5 mm headphone jack, SD card slot and much more. Users get Windows 11 Home out of the box along with fingerprint unlock.

Price

It is expected that the Infinix Zero Ultra will cost under Rs 1 lakh for the top variant (Core i9). The Core i7 and Core i5 variants are expected to be priced aggressively.