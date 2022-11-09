Infinix Zero 5G 2023 debuts with Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, 5,000mAh; Check price, specifications

Infinix has launched a new Zero 5G 2023 as the successor of Infinix Zero 5G, whiich debuted in India earlier in February as the first 5G smartphone from the brand. The new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. The new Zero 5G 2023 flaunts a riple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Price, Availability

The company has not revealed the price and availability details of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone yet on its official website. The device is offered in three colour options -Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black.

It’s predecessor the Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange shades.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

Apeaking about its specifications, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The inbuilt RAM supports virtual exapansion. Users can be virtually expand the RAM up to a further 5GB using unused storage.

The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple camera set up along with a flash in the rear. The camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front of the device, it features a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera with a dual front flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

Infinix provides 256GB internal storage with Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which also supports expansion up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The device has e-compass, light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The company has claimed that the battery can deliver up to 32 hours of talk time with 5G connectivity and a standby time of up to 29 days with a single charge. In terms of dimension, the phone measures 168.73×76.53×8.9mm and weighs 201 grams.