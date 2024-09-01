Infinix ZERO 40 5G with 5,000 mAh battery, 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display launched

Infinix has launch the ZERO 40 5G and 4G smartphones as the latest addition of the ZERO 40 series that succeeds the previous ZERO 30 series. Both the devices carry almost similar specifications

Infinix ZERO 40 4G and 5G specifications

Both the 4G and 5G version of the ZERO 40 smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The ZERO 40 4G offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the ZERO 40 5G provides a 144Hz refresh rate.

The ZERO 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, and offers 256GB or 512GB of storage. While the 4G version gets a Helio G100 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and similar storage options.

Both models run XOS 14.5 based on Android 14 and will receive security updates for 3 years and two Android version upgrades till Android 16.

Both models come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Both device come equipped with a 108MP rear main camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 sensor (1/1.67-inch) and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera offered is a 50MP front camera (JN1 sensor). The ZERO 40 5G supports up to 4K video recording at 60fps, while the ZERO 40 supports up to 2K video recording at 30fps.

Each phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. The ZERO 40 5G also supports up to 20W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Meanwhile, the ZERO 40 does not support wireless charging capabilities.

For connectivity, the ZERO 40 supports Wi-Fi 5 along with NFC, Bluetooth. Meanwhile, the ZERO 40 5G includes Wi-Fi 6E for enhanced speed.

Both models feature GoPro mode, enabling integration with GoPro cameras for viewing and controlling shooting modes, with the GoPro Quik app pre-installed. The ZERO 40 series also includes AI enhancements for photography, such as ProStable video, RAW HDR, and various shooting modes.

Additional features include AI-generated wallpapers, noise reduction, JBL sound tuning, Always On Display, an IR remote control for smart home management, and NFC wallet functionality.

The ZERO 40 5G measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 195g, while the ZERO 40 is 7.7mm thick and weighs 180g. Both models include a 55° curved screen for improved grip and an enhanced display experience.

Pricing and Availability

The price of the Infinix ZERO 40 4G starts from USD 289 (around Rs 24,235). It is available in Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black.

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G has a price tag of USD 399 (around Rs 33,460). It is offered in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black.

