Infinix Zero 40 5G launched in India; offers Dimensity 8200 and 144Hz OLED display

Infinix has launched the Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone in India with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and Dimensity 8200 SoC. The device will be available to buy on Flipkart platform from September 21. The initial price of the device is Rs 27,999 for the base variant. The smartphone had been unveiled last month and now it has been launched in the country.

We have mentioned the details about the specifications below.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone gets a 6.78” curved AMOLED display with resolution of 2436×1080 pixels. The refresh rate of the display is 144Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5. The company has promised two major Android upgrades along with three years of security updates.

When it comes to the camera of the device we get a triple rear camera setup along with a selfie camera that is housed in a punch hole. The three cameras are present on a circular module at the device and the flash is located nearby. The main camera is a 108MP OIS camera, 50MP ultrawide secondary camera and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera is a 50MP unit for taking selfies and attending video calls. Users can record 4K@60fps videos.

The Zero 40 5G device gets a GoPro mode which allows users to control their GoPro cameras. Other important specifications in the device include dual speakers by JBL, IR blaster, NFC and more. When it comes to battery there is a 5000 mAh battery which gets support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. The company claims that 0-60 percent of the battery can be charged in 25 minutes. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, in-display fingerprint sensor, Always on Display etc.