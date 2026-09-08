Infinix Xpad 30 Pro with 11-inch display debuts in global markets

Advertisement

Infinix has launched the Xpad 30 Pro tablet in the global markets. It has a price of $196 in the Global markets, which is around Rs 18,520 in Indian Rupees.

It runs Android 16-based XOS 16.3. The infinix tablet sports an 11-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of max brightness. The display also has certified by TÜV Rheinland for both Hardware-Level Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance, reducing eye strain without compromising image quality.

An octa-core Helio G200 Ultimate chipset powers the Xpad 30 Pro tablet. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 2TB through a microSD card slot.

The tablet packs an 8,200mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging.

The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro features an 8MP camera at the back, and another 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Desktop Expansion turns the tablet into a secondary monitor, while Three-Screen Workflow and Cross-device Collaboration enable fast file transfer, shared clipboard, drag-and-drop support and seamless multi-device productivity.

Advertisement

Connectivity wise, the tablet offers 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 6.6mm thin and weighs 476 grams.

XPAD 30 Pro comes bundled with the X Pencil 20 and X KeyBoard 11. The stylus features low-latency writing, palm rejection, lift-to-wake and eraser functions for note-taking and creative work. The keyboard offers up to 3,000 hours of battery life (43 days), dedicated AI Assistant and Voice-to-Text shortcut keys, and works with the pre-installed WPS Office to provide a PC-level productivity experience.

Measuring just 6.6mm thin and weighing only 476g.

Price, colour options

The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro will start at $196 (around Rs 18,520) and comes bundled with the X Pencil 20 stylus and X KeyBoard 11.

It is available in Anthracite Grey, Titanium Silver, and Twilight Purple color options.