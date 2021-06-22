Infinix teases new mysterious smartphone with 160W fast charging

Infinix has rolled out the teaser of a mysterious new handset that is equipped with 160W blazing-fast charging technology.

The new 160W fast charging technology may charge a smartphone in less than 10 minutes. The company has not shared the details about the 160W charging technology and the new smartphone.

It may release information on the fast charging technology and the device in the upcoming future.

Currently, the fatest charging technology in the market is the 120W charging technology which is seen a few flagship devices. The 120W charging technology allows users to can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery phone in around 15 minutes.

However, the flagship phones with 120W charging solution are not available outside China and we hope it may come to the global market soon.

Talking about the new mysterious Infinix phone, it was seen with a curved edge display.

As per reports of Gizmochina, the leaked renders of the phone was seen featuring an OLED punch-hole display with extremely curved edges and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The reports also revealed that the phone will have large-sized primary lens on the back, and it is equipped with a volume rocker, a power key, a speaker grille, a USB-C port, and a SIM card tray around the edges.

This handset is expected to be high-end model from the brand as it will come with support for 160W fast charging.