Infinix Smart 7 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,299

Infinix has launched its latest offering Smart 7, which debuted earlier in the global markets, in India. The Infinix Smart 7 Indian variant packs a 6,000mAH battery with a power marathon tech that enhances the battery life by 25 percent. According to the company, the battery can last up to 33 days on standby, nearly 50 hours standby on talk time, and nearly 24 hours of video playback.

Check price and specification details of the device here.

Infinix Smart 7 price in India, availability

The Infinix Smart 7 is priced at Rs. 7,299 for the single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage in India. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart from February 27.

The device has been introduced in three different colours — Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications, features

This newly launched Infinix device features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1612×720) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 500nits.

A Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and a PowerVR GPU powers the latest Smart series model. The smartphone has expendable 7GB RAM RAM that includes 3GB expandable RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage that can also be expandable up to 2TB via Micro SD. It runs the latest Android 12 with XOS 12 skin on top.

The Smart 7 sports a dual-rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with an LED flash, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a dual LED flash. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a waterdrop notch alongside an LED flash.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. It has a USB Type-C port and a microSD card slot. The model comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security measures.

The Infinix Smart 7 sports a wave pattern design as well as an anti-bacterial back panel. The smartphone’s connectivity options include Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2 support, and GPS support among others. It weighs 207 grams and has dimensions of 75.63mm x 164.2mm x 9.37mm.