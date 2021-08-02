Infinix SMART 5A with 5000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India at just Rs 6499; Check specs here

Infinix has launched its new smartphone ‘Infinix SMART 5A’ under the company’s Smart 5 series in India on Monday. Infinix Smart 5A has been launched with HD Plus display and features triple rear camera setup with dual selfie flash and 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 5A Price, colour, offers

Infinix Smart 5A is priced at Rs 7,999 but it will be available with a special day offer of Rs 6,499 on Flipkart.

This phone is available in the single 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting August 9.

It will be available in three colour options– Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

Infinix Smart 5A has many launch offers including ‘upfront price support’ of Rs. 550 that is claimed to be credited directly into the user’s bank account upon their purchase of the phone and additional benefits worth Rs 1,199. Customers need to use a Jio connection as their primary SIM on the phone to avail the benefits.

Infinix Smart 5A Specification

Display

The smartphone runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6 and features a 6.52 inch IPS TFT HD Plus display with a resolution of 720×1,560 pixels. It also has 500 nits brightness and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Processor

Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A20 processor, paired with 2 GB RAM and up to 32 GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Camera

The Infinix Smart 5A sports a triple rear camera setup that houses an 8 megapixels primary camera, while the other two lenses are AI sensor.

The phone has an 8 megapixels sensor on the front for selfies and video chats. Features like Bokeh, Mi HDR, AI 3D Beauty Mode have been provided with the camera.

Battery

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 33 hours of talktime on a single charge and DTS Surround Sound.

Connectivity options

It has dual SIM support. The phone also has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. This budget phone also has a fingerprint sensor.