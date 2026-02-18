Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro launch on Feb 18: Check details

Advertisement

Infinix Note 60 series is expected to launch soon. According to GSMarena reports, the series includes two models- vanilla Infinix Note 60 and a Note 60 Pro model. The basic Note 60 pro model is powered by a Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip and the Pro model has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, which makes it the first Infinix phone to use a Snapdragon chip since 2019.

Both the phones feature a 6.78” OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 6,500mAh battery. The phones are equipped with a 3D IceCore vapor chamber for cooling and run on Android 16 based XOS 16.

You can check the full specification details below:

Infinix Note 60 Pro specification

Design

The phone has a metal frame with it’s chassis made of a high-strength aluminum alloy and has contoured edges for a comfortable grip.

Display

The Infinix Note 60 Pro has a 6.78” OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and 1,080 x 2,436px resolution along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Processor

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a 4nm chip from last year. It is paired with 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Cameras

The phone sports a triple camera unit at the rear that houses a 50MP main camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/1.59 lens with OIS and in-sensor 2x zoom. It has an 4-in-1 pixel binning to 12.5MP and can record 4K video at 30fps. The second camera is an 8MP ultra-wide camera (112°, f/2.2) and the third one is a flicker sensor.

Battery

The Infinix Note 60 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery in certain regions and 6,000mAh in other regions. The phone is claimed to play video for up to 34 hours (or up to 31 hours, if you have the version with the smaller battery. It can last navigation for up to 22 hours (20 hours).

It supports 90W wired fast charging system that can charge the device 50% in 16 minutes and to 100% in 41 minutes (14 mins and 35 mins for the smaller battery). The phone also offers fast 30W wireless charging.

The phone has a Battery Self-Healing Technology that uses a low current to repair micro-cracks. Infinix claims that this recovers 1% of battery health every 200 charge cycles. With this technology, the phone is claimed to last at least 6 years of normal usage.

Operating system

The phone runs on Android 16 based on XOS 16. It is promised to receive 3 OS updates and 5 years of security patches. This means it will end on XOS 19.

Advertisement

Other features

It gets a pair of JBL speakers on the top and bottom for enhanced audio experience. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner that can read heart rate, heart rate variation and blood-oxygen level via the My Health App. It also has a One-Tap Button on the other side, which can be used to toggle modes (e.g. Silent) and quickly launch apps (flashlight, SnapMemo organizer, etc.)

A few other notable features to mention are the IR blaster and IP64 “rain-proof” protection. The Pro also boasts drop resistance.

Vapor chamber for cooling

The 3D IceCore vapor chamber (4,758mm²) and 0.36mm copper sheet work together to reduce temperature by up to 3°C during intense gaming.

Active Matrix Display on camera island

The Pro also features an Active Matrix Display – a dot-style display on the camera island that shows icons for notifications and offers personalization with scrolling emojis and Pixel Pets. You can even play mini games on it like Dot Dash and Star Blast for variety.

The Pro model will come in a Torino Black version that is designed by famed firm Pininfarina.

Infinix Note 60

Processor

The vanilla Infinix Note 60 is equipped with Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage.

Display

The vanilla phone also features the same 6.78” OLED display with the refresh rate of 144Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass 7i.

Battery

The Note 60 has a battery of 6,500mAh in some regions, or 6,150mAh in others. It supports up to 45W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging, which is the same as the Pro model.

Other features

Like the Pro model, it also has the 3D IceCore vapor chamber for cooling, and JBL stereo speakers on the side. However, it lacks the Active Matrix Display on the back, instead it just has the Active Halo RGB LED light on the back.

The vanilla model has the same metal frame design with an IP64 rating. The IR blaster is on board too!