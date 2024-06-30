Infinix Note 40S 4G confirmed to features 6.78-inch 3D curved display, Android 14, 108MP camera and more

Infinix is expected to launch the Note 40S 4G in India in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, the latest Note 40 series smartphone’s specifications has been revealed by the company. The device has been confirmed to feature a familiar design as the other Note 40 series. It will sport a Halo AI lighting ring along with 3D curved display, 5,000mAh battery, Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, 108-megapixel primary sensor and more.

Check all the details about the Infinix Note 40S 4G.

Infinix Note 40S 4G design

The upcoming Note 40S 4G design will be similar to the Infinix Note 40 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G series that arrived in India in March, according to the company’s website (via PassionateGeekz). This includes the raised metallic island that houses the rear cameras along with the Halo AI lighting ring that informs users about charging levels and notifications on the smartphone.

The website also confirms that the Infinix Note 40S 4G will arrive in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options. However, there’s no mention of a launch date, or pricing for the smartphone.

Infinix Note 40S 4G specifications

According to the company’s website, the Infinix Note 40S 4G will feature a 3D curved 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of brightness. It will also offer an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Like the standard Note 40 model, this handset will be equipped with a 6nm Helio G99 Ultimate chipset from MediaTek. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, according to the company.

The Infinix Note 40S 4G is also confirmed to run on Android 14, with the company’s XOS 14 skin on top, and is scheduled to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

There are only two rear cameras on the Infinix Note 40S 4G, unlike the other Note 40 models. The primary camera has a 108-megapixel sensor, which is accompanies by a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 40S 4G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone has a dual speaker setup tuned by JBL.

The Infinix Note 40S 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with a 33W adapter. It also supports wireless charging at 20W via the company’s MagKit technology. It measures 164.35 x 74.6 x 7.75mm and weighs 176g.

